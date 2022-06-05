The Outlaws season 2 episode 2 preview: What’s next on BBC One?

Following the big premiere today on BBC One, are you curious to see The Outlaws season 2 episode 2? We feel confident that the show is going to continue to find more unique ways to surprise.

First and foremost, can we start off by saying that this is one of the most surprising series on all of TV? We really can’t think of one that tends to create as many constant jaw-droppers as this one, while also giving you some reasons to smile and laugh. Stephen Merchant has assembled a pretty fantastic cast, who are all somehow still out there despite all of the trouble that they’ve gotten themselves in so far.

So where will things go from here? We don’t think it’s going to come as much of a shock, but there will in fact be more trouble down the road! For some more info on that, just go ahead and check out the full The Outlaws season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

In order to stay alive, the outlaws consider an unlikely – and dangerous – way of making money. Meanwhile, two familiar detectives turn their attention to a certain London kingpin.

What does make this show so appealing is that from start to finish, there is a sense of unpredictability here. Odds are, what you are getting a chance to check out now isn’t going to be 100% close to what we see a little bit later on this season. That’s appealing, and we tend to think there will be a few big reveals as time goes along. Is this going to also be the season that makes The Outlaws into more of an international hit? Judging from Merchant’s track record, we do think there’s a good chance of that.

