NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: When could we see Callen, Anna wedding?

As we look towards NCIS: Los Angeles season 14, it feels like a Callen, Anna wedding has to be top priority. Why wouldn’t it be? These are two beloved characters, and their engagement capped off a story that was pretty darn intense for the two of them much of the year.

Of course, we believe the writers will want to give us a ceremony at some point; we think that there will be a real effort made to ensure that it’s not anywhere close to what we had with Kensi and Deeks already, but we should have a wedding nonetheless.

So when could we get it? There is a case to be made for having it happen in the premiere, mostly because these two have been together so long and they clearly love each other; we don’t think either one of them will have cold feet, and it’s a way to kick things off with a bang! You could also argue that it would be a great way to kick off November sweeps, especially if the writers want to give Callen some time to resolve some things with Hetty. It would nice to have her at the wedding, just as she was there for Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen’s characters despite being absent for some time beforehand.

The one thing we do hope is that this isn’t an engagement that lasts for too long. We gotta get the ceremony during season 14! The writers are probably conscious already of the fact that this show may not go on for too much longer, so you have to strike while the iron is hot. No matter when it is, we’re sure that it will be folded into a case and some other stuff that is going on … mostly because that is the sort of case this is.

