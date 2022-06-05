The Boys season 3: Show boss on surprise Stormfront return, death

Entering The Boys season 3 on Amazon, we’ll be honest in saying we had zero expectation to ever see Stormfront again. Based on the way that season 2 ended, it just felt like what was left of her was going to be stored away somewhere for a much later date.

Yet, we saw the character in the first two days; that is, before she took her own life realizing that Homelander would never want the same thing as her when it comes to humanity.

So what was the process like of getting Aya Cash back after such a big season 2 arc? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Eric Kripke noted that the actress quarantined in Toronto for two whole weeks just to do what amounted to a full day’s worth a work — clearly, a reminder that she’s a good sport. While Stormfront may be an awful person, Kripke had nothing but awesome things to say about the woman who plays her:

“I didn’t tell Aya at the end of season 2 she’d be coming back … We had to still figure it out. We very intentionally left her alive and wanted her to be a player in there, one way or another. I’m not sure we totally knew how yet. But she’s the best. I’d bring her back, you know, just to hang out with her.”

Stormfront’s death is clearly going to impact Homelander in a big way; as a matter of fact, it already has. What happened to her is causing her to become more unhinged and to do things that will shock and appall those around him. Yet, is it actually going to hurt his global popularity? Not necessarily…

