Magnum PI season 5 revival: Is there a sense of great urgency? A timeline

If you love Magnum PI, then you probably are familiar already with the news of the past several days. The canceled CBS show is looking for a new home, and one of its producing studios in Universal TV is looking to make something happen at NBC. While nothing is official at the moment, there are discussions happening and that could very well lead to something more.

However, turning discussions into an official announcement is not easy. There are a lot of things that need to be worked out. CBS Studios still has a stake in the show, so what is done with that? You need to figure out a partnership or reach some sort of financial agreement. Then, you also need to determine the budget, the episode count, and also the streaming rights, which could prove to be the most important thing since a lot of people don’t watch television live anymore.

So how much urgency is there to get all of this done? Should we all be close to pressing a red “panic” button?

Well, not exactly. While we do think that everyone will be negotiating as quickly as they can, a little bit of patience may be required. At the very least, the parties have until the end of the month to figure things out. That is when contracts on the main cast expire and theoretically, there is a deal that could be figured out even after that. This is something that we saw happen last year with Manifest. It can just be harder after actors start to book other roles to figure out a way to make things work. The studio could also work to extend cast contracts for a while if the situation calls for it.

That part of the equation aside, things could easily go on for months. We’ve already reported that the earliest we would envision an NBC version of Mangum PI premiering is midseason, and that means that all parties would have time to figure things out; so long as episodes were shooting in the fall, the series could make a January/February premiere window.

No news on a revival is imminent, but it’s also the weekend; most business tends to get done during the week.

