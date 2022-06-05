The Blacklist season 10 premiere date: Will this be a realistic window?

At the time of this writing, we don’t have a formal The Blacklist season 10 premiere date at NBC — yet, we can create a reasonable estimate for it!

The first thing that we should do, though, is share what has already been confirmed. The series is not on the fall schedule at the network, which means that we’ll be waiting for a good while to see it come back. There’s no timeslot even confirmed for when it does return, but it’s safe to assume it will remain on Friday nights. Even if the show performs well in DVR viewings and streaming, its live numbers aren’t strong enough to justify a move over to a more lucrative timeslot. It’s also hard for the show to get some influx of new people watching this many years into its run.

Given that there is still a full season of the show coming (hopefully 22 episodes), we don’t think that the network can wait all that long to get more episodes on the air. They honestly can’t, if the goal is still to get all of the episodes on the air before the end of May.

The date that we’re currently circling (at least in pencil) is Friday, January 6. This makes the most sense in terms of when the show could start and how NBC will roll the remaining episodes out. It’s possible that they could do a two-night or two-hour premiere also, given that we saw this back in season 6 — otherwise known as the last time we saw a midseason premiere like this. There will most likely be another two-hour airing at some point during the season, as well, unless the network is comfortable with the show airing until June.

