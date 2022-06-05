Blue Bloods season 13: Is it time for a new adversary?

With Blue Bloods season 13 set to air on CBS this fall, we obviously have a lot of time to think through different storylines.

In a lot of pieces as of late, we’ve taken the time to spotlight individual people and some of what they could be doing. For the sake of this article, though, we want to tilt the focus ever so slightly to the cast as a whole. Is there a new adversary that could factor into the story down the road? Would it behoove the writers to come up with one?

Now, we say the word “adversary” because there’s a key difference between that and a villain, and we don’t really think that this show is looking to bring some sort of villain on board in the near future. Instead, their goal is to ruffle some feathers and cause drama between the Reagans. We could see this play out in some different ways, whether it be a career criminal who is making life terrible for Danny, Jamie, and Frank alike. Or, it could be a politician out to change policing, which could ricochet into just about everyone in the family across the board.

We just think that in general, this is a show that could benefit from a few more threats who unite the family overall, and not so much those that send them all down into separate plotlines. We’ve had enough of that already, and it would be nice to have more of a force that brings the Reagans together for at least three or four episodes. We have to be realistic here in noting that the writers won’t go beyond that — this is just not the sort of show this is. It’d be foolish to assume they would go down a different path after over a dozen years.

Do you want to see a new adversary moving into Blue Bloods season 13?

Be sure to share your thoughts on the matter below!

