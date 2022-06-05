The Rookie season 5: When will we see first footage?

If you are excited to dive into The Rookie season 5 on ABC, we tend to think that you’re not alone. Unfortunately, you’re also not alone in having to wait a long time to see what is coming up next.

Given that the Nathan Fillion drama ended just a matter of weeks ago, the network will take its time plotting out the next promotional tour. First and foremost, filming has to be underway … and that won’t be for a good while. Beyond just that, the next order of business is then getting enough footage in the can to actually do something with.

If we had to make some sort of reasonable estimate at the moment, it would be that the first season 5 promo is going to come out in early September. The show most likely will start near the end of that month or in early October, and we actually think there is going to be a bigger campaign than usual this time. Why? A lot of it is due to the fact that the new Niecy Nash spin-off The Rookie: Feds is almost coming out! These two shows will most likely be promoted together, even if they are airing on different nights.

When it comes to the story coming up, we hope that a good part of what’s next centers around the undercover case with Lucy and Bradford — you know, the one that they were practicing! This is something that could be incredibly fun to watch play out, and also may get the two of them exactly where we’ve been wanting for a long time now. We’re sure John Nolan will also try to make policing better however he can, but we know that this process is not going to be easy.

