P-Valley season 2 episode 2 promo: Is the Pynk up and running?

Next week on P-Valley season 2 episode 2, and you going to see the Pynk start to find its way back? Based on the promo below, there’s at least hope for it.

We know that over the past few years, it’s been hard to get fully engaged in a lot of stories pertaining to the global health crisis. A lot of them have just been sad reminders, after all, of the world we are actually living in. Yet, we think the Starz show benefited from coming back when it did, when some people are settling more into ordinary life again. Plus, the story here is a pretty relatable one to anybody in a service industry: Can you save your business after it was entirely smashed by something out of your control?

Much of episode 2 is going to revolve around the bounce-back; or, at the very least, the hope that such a thing is even possible. The Pynk is coming off the auction block, and that very thing alone may lead to some conflict!

We know that there’s a lot of drama, danger, and potential devastation coming up down the road and yet, we do still feel like a part of this season can be hopeful. It’s about getting back something that you lost, and hopefully finding a little more stability after the fact. Of course, we also don’t expect the global health crisis to really course through the entirety of the season. We’re only in episode 2 here! There’s a good chance that in four or five weeks, the show is going to feel totally different than it does right now and revolve around stuff that we didn’t see coming.

At this point, we’re just glad to have it back and to get into some of these stories again.

