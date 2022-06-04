Chicago PD season 10: When will filming officially kick off?

We know that Chicago PD season 10 is months away from airing on NBC, but it’s never too early to look ahead! We think that this season in particular is going to have a lot of material to navigate, especially in the aftermath of the events of the season 9 finale. Voight is likely traumatized from losing Anna, Burgess and Ruzek still have a lot to sift through, and in general a lot of new arcs could be introduced.

Will we receive at least a few teases this summer? That feels likely, but a certain degree of patience is going to be required here. After all, production won’t even begin until July! There are no public dates released for this sort of thing, but we know that in general, Chicago PD is the sort of series that is going to go from the frying pan straight into the fire.

When the cast and crew get started, we’ll probably get at least some sort of notice from social media. However, it could be a few more weeks after that until we get something when it comes to casting or the story to come.

The one bit of news we do hope to get early on? Information pertaining to a big crossover event. The global health crisis has made some of these harder to do but now, we think that there’s a greater likelihood of seeing something happen. Whether or not it is early in the season remains to be seen, but we’re sure that NBC and the producers would love to make it happen. Remember that these clean up in the ratings much of the time!

