Euphoria season 3: Sydney Sweeney on show’s massive popularity

We know at this point not to expect Euphoria season 3 for a really long time. The earliest we would expect it is at some point next year, but it could easily be 2024.

Is this sort of hiatus a bad thing? We’d argue that it is, but then you should remember the long break between season 1 and season 2 didn’t hurt things at all. There was also the news today that season 4 of Stranger Things shattered Netflix records, even though it was years removed from season 3.

As we navigate this long hiatus, Euphoria’s fandom is larger than ever, and it could even expand further from here. None of this is what Sydney Sweeney expected going into the show. In a new feature over at The Hollywood Reporter, the actress behind Cassie remarks on the show building the audience that it now has all over the world:

We didn’t really know what to expect; we weren’t sure who it would reach and how it would speak to people. It’s about teenagers, but it has so much to say. After season one, we knew that people loved it, but this past year it became a whole different beast.

It feels inevitable that Euphoria season 3 is going to be featuring some sort of epic storyline for Cassie, mostly because epic storylines seem to be the go-to thing for her in general. Everything with her and Nate was an absolute mess in season 2. We’d love to think that she or some other characters could make smarter choices in season 3, but we’ve learned with this show to not really expect anything. Instead, we’re all just better off going along for the ride.

