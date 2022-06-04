Chesapeake Shores season 6 premiere date talk: Is it ‘best yet’?

We know that there is some bittersweet news out there already in regards to Chesapeake Shores season 6. After all, it is the final one on Hallmark Channel.

While we are sad to see the show ending, it’s also easy to be feeling pretty grateful. Six seasons is a long time for any show to be on the air, especially on cable when so many series in general are starting to go by the wayside.

While there is no specific premiere date yet for the final ten episodes, all evidence points to it coming back in August. Filming has been going on for a while and if you believe one of its stars, it could be the best one yet. Just look at what Treat Williams posted on Twitter at the bottom of this article!

There isn’t much said in terms of specifics on Chesapeake Shores moving forward, but we do think that Abby’s romantic life will face some resolution. In general, we think the tone here is going to be light, fun, and entertaining — this show to us is always best as a bit of summer escapism, where you can transport yourself somewhere else for an hour and have a good time. We can’t imagine that it has anything short of an outstanding, happy ending where a lot of plotlines end on a high note. Also, a series finale now doesn’t have to mean the end of this world forever, right? It’s our hope that we could venture back here down the line for a movie, but that’s just our own wishful thinking. There unfortunately isn’t anything out there right now that suggests this could be happening.

Odds are, we’ll at least get some more scoop on season 6 over the next month. Stay tuned!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chesapeake Shores season 6?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chesapeake Shores season 6?

It’s a great season this year. Our best yet https://t.co/30Kgt6LvSm — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) June 1, 2022

