Power Book IV: Force season 2: Joseph Sikora’s message of gratitude

For those who hadn’t heard the years yet, production is underway on Power Book IV: Force season 2! This is a thing that makes us very-much excited, even if we’re well aware that it won’t be airing for some time.

We recognize that there are a lot of different things that are going to be different moving into season 2, from Gary Lennon taking over as showrunner to the death of Liliana in the season 1 finale. (We’ll admit that we’re still not over that.) Yet, we are very much excited still for what lies ahead!

What makes us all the more stoked for what is coming up is the message below from star Joseph Sikora, who strongly indicates that he is enjoying every second of what he is doing right now. Seeing things like this make us all the more optimistic that things are moving forward swimmingly, and that the cast and crew are having a good time despite this being a pretty serious show at times.

Moving into season 2, we expect Sikora’s Tommy Egan working to build up yet another empire for himself following what he had falling by the wayside. We anticipate that he’ll be going back to his roots rather than the complicated Dahlia business, and he also may need to figure out some new allegiances. Things are more fractured than ever in the city of Chicago, and that could end up being an asset for him depending on how everything shakes out.

