Moon Knight season 2: Is there hope for renewal this year?

We’re a stretch of time away from the end of season 1 now, so is this the right spot to think about a Moon Knight season 2? There is at least some hope of it happening…

The first thing that we’ll admit here, though, is that trying to sift your way through some of the data on the show’s performance is not an easy thing to do. You can look at some information that would say the show performed worse than some other Marvel shows on Disney+. However, it was also shorter than some of those shows in length and had fewer total episodes. Also, most of those series had the benefit of having a crossover audience; people already knew Wanda, Loki, the Winter Soldier, and Hawkeye. While Moon Knight is familiar from the comics, the show featured a ton of new faces to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When you take into account all of these factors, we would think that there’s enough reason to make a season 2 happen. However, there is really no need to rush an announcement. Marvel is the sort of company that tends to operate at their own pace. They won’t reveal anything in the near future pending some miracle and beyond just that, they don’t have to follow some sort of timetable. In the end, they can order more episodes virtually whenever they want.

We just hope that in the sea of other superhero shows, this is not one that gets forgotten about. After all, Moon Knight did end up bringing a lot to the table in terms of action, drama, and mythology — there really hasn’t been much like it on television over the past year, let alone within the MCU.

