Grey’s Anatomy season 19: When will filming begin?

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is coming to ABC this fall, and we know there are enormous questions coming along with it. Take, for example, whether or not we’re going to be seeing Owen and Teddy come back to Seattle, or if Miranda will eventually get her job as Chief.

For the same of this article, though, we’re going to talk a subject that is a little more simple: When will filming officially begin?

There’s no denying that over the past couple of years, we have seen start dates fluctuate greatly, and there are some specific reasons behind this. A lot of it in season 17, for example, came down to figuring out a plan amidst the global health crisis. Production then started in September 2020. Meanwhile, for season 18 things started to return to normal, or at least close to it; that batch of episodes kicked off in August.

For season 19, we tend to believe that an August start date is once again likely. Compared to a lot of network dramas, Grey’s Anatomy actually does tend to start off a little bit late. Some of that is due to them filming a lot of their scenes within established sets, where there’s less scouting and moving around locations. They also produce a lot of content with different actors at relatively similar times. Above all else, this show is just a well-oiled machine at this point. When you’ve been doing something for as long as this cast and crew has, you really have a good sense of how things work. You can streamline much of the show in a way that you really couldn’t a lot of other programs that are out there.

Regardless of when the first day of Grey’s Anatomy filming is, you can expect everyone to hit the ground running. They have to in order to achieve some of their goals.

