The Boys season 3 episode 4: What’s next with Starlight, Homelander?

As we prepare for The Boys season 3 episode 4 on Amazon this coming Friday, there is a lot to wonder about — that’s especially the case for Homelander and Starlight. How could it not be based on what we just saw?

At the end of episode 3, Starlight had to do something that she very much loathed: Kiss Homelander. Why? It’s a part of the plan for her to stay close to him while Hughie and the Boys investigate a way to potentially kill him. The guy is starting to go off the deep end, and him randomly proclaiming that he and Starlight are in love is another example of that. The position that she’s in is absolutely horrible and unfortunately, it probably won’t get easier moving forward.

So how is this situation going to impact Hughie and Starlight’s relationship? It has to, especially since his requests are putting her in this position in the first place. Speaking to TVLine on this subject, here is some of what Erin Moriarty had to say:

Hughie is so well intentioned and loves her so much, but I don’t think anyone could possibly understand how uncomfortable and scary it is to be put in that position every single day, to be by Homelander’s side. So I think she doesn’t feel seen by Hughie, and that while she is yet again willing to go the extra mile and stick with it on the off chance it could help them defeat him, it’s so uncomfortable for her that she feels like there is a lack of empathy coming from Hughie, which is part of what catalyzes some of the complications in their relationship this season.

Can Hughie and Starlight make it through the season? Maybe, but it goes without saying that there are going to be a lot of complications here. We’ll have to see a lot of those unfold over time.

