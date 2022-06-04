Stranger Things 4 shatters Netflix viewership record

For those wondering how Netflix was justifying the cost for Stranger Things 4, we now have yet another reminder.

According to a report coming in from Business Insider, the series ended up having 286.8 million hours watched on the streaming service during its opening weekend. This is enough for it to easily shatter the record for the most-watched first weekend out there over shows like Bridgerton and Money Heist.

You can argue that there are some qualifying factors that make it easy for the sci-fi drama to generate more viewers than you see elsewhere on the service. Take, for example, the fact that many of the episodes are longer than the majority of other shows out there. On the flip side, there were only seven episodes released for season 4, which makes it a slightly smaller run than what you’re getting with some other shows. (There are two more episodes that will debut next month.)

We know that Netflix has come under fire lately for a number of issues, including the high subscription cost versus the amount of content, let alone the huge budget of this show compared to some others that exist on the service. Yet, with viewership like this, the streaming service proved that this is still one of the biggest cash cows out there, even with there being such a long hiatus following season 3 and leading into this one. We know that there is also a season 5 coming, though indications suggest that this is going to be the final season. A spin-off could exist after that, but per most interviews with the Duffer Brothers that is in the idea stage more than it is actually close to happening.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stranger Things right now

What do you think about the viewership right now for Stranger Things 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — that is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







