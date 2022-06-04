The Nevers season 1 episode 7 return date: The mystery with HBO show

Where in the world is The Nevers season 1 episode 7 over at HBO? Does this have to be one of TV’s great mysteries?

If you don’t remember the fantasy period drama all that much, we understand. The first six episodes, after all, aired back in the spring of 2021; it has been more than a year since episode 6 aired and even still, we’re sitting around here and wondering what the future could hold.

The first reason for the long delay is pretty simple: Filming was shut down midway through the season due to the global health crisis and because of that, it’s taken a good while for the rest to be produced. Rest assured that they are still coming; we know that there’s been ADR work for some of the episodes this year, so this isn’t a case of HBO abandoning the show outright. It just doesn’t seem like the final six episodes are coming over the next couple of months. There’s already a schedule set at this point with both Westworld and House of the Dragon on the air. It’s possible that the rest of The Nevers could be on in the fall.

To say that this show in general has had a tumultuous run would be putting it mildly. Remember for a moment here that this show also had the departure of Joss Whedon midway through; Philippa Goslett was named the new showrunner, and she was tasked with steering the ship the rest of the way.

We are curious to see what HBO plans to do with the remainder of The Nevers, though of course we’re worried already that the long hiatus is going to sink whatever chance the series had of having some sort of long-term future.

What are you hoping to see from The Nevers season 1 episode 7 when the show does eventually come back?

