Call the Midwife season 12: Helen George on potential Trixie surprise

As you prepare for Call the Midwife season 12 to arrive on BBC One, should you also prepare for something big to happen to Trixie? Based on all indications we’ve got at the moment, that seems to be the case. We could have a pretty exciting storyline ahead for her and, of course, we’re excited for what that could look like!

Odds are, though, whatever story we get for the character will start in the Christmas Special, which is the first thing to film and precedes the upcoming season. Speaking per the Radio Times recently, Helen George herself seemingly referenced something we already know — there is a big surprise coming Trixie’s way at some point soon. It’s really just a matter of when we end up seeing it:

“We get the scripts a couple of weeks before we film them, so honestly I don’t really know. Christmas is lovely for Trixie, there’s some lovely stuff going on. Heidi [Thomas, show creator] just writes so well for the character.

“And there’s always a surprise – every series I go, ‘Oh my God, you’re kidding me, that’s going to happen to Trixie?’ So I think that’s what keeps the character kind of stretched.”

Trixie was gone at the end of season 11 due to George’s maternity leave, so the writers will be making up for lost time almost right away with this character. We are totally prepared for some incredible/emotional surprises, so let’s just how that the show lives up to its own self-created hype. (Of course, it’s going to be hard to top what we saw in the season 11 finale, given that this is one of the more dramatic installments that we’ve seen over the years.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Call the Midwife right now

What do you most want to see for Trixie moving into Call the Midwife season 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: BBC One.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







