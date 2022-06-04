Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 4: Is another Vader battle imminent?

Moving into Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 4, the Disney+ series has already established a high bar in one specific way: Trying to pay off what they just did with Darth Vader and the title character.

Anytime that we have a chance to see Vader and Obi-Wan in the same spot, it’s inevitable that there are going to be fireworks. These are to iconic characters who also have such an emotional history! Obi-Wan nearly died in episode 3, and that’s one of the reasons why you can’t put them together too often: One will always try to take out the other.

Do we think that there’s going to be at least one more battle before this season concludes? Absolutely, and it is largely a matter of when. From our vantage point, episode 4 feels a little too fast; instead, that may just be about Obi-Wan trying to track down Reva, who now is in possession of little Princess Leia. Our preference would be to get it the battle in either episode 5 or episode 6, otherwise known as the big finale. That way, you can put all of your cards on the table and deliver something even bigger than what we just saw.

We know there have been rumors out there of a season 2 for the Disney+ series, but we’re not altogether sure the creative team was thinking about that while cultivating this story. Instead, they were probably just trying to deliver on the coolest story imaginable with the biggest payoff for these characters.

