Big Brother 24: Will there be a live move-in come premiere night?

Now that we are getting closer to the Big Brother 24 premiere, isn’t it nice to talk over a few ideas again?

For the sake of this article, let’s get into a concept that a lot of people have enjoyed the past couple of years, and it’s one a lot of us longtime fans wanted for a really long time: A live move-in during the premiere. We know that sometimes, doing this can be a little unpredictable and unruly, but it also enriches the experience in unexplainable ways.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!!! We truly appreciate it!

Of course, we are still going to do our best in order to explain it. With many seasons where the houseguests move in a week before the premiere, we end up missing huge chunks of the overall strategy! It leaves all of us in a position as viewers where we are having to sit around and guess as to how certain alliances come together; it’s either that or we just follow along context clues. That stinks, especially since the majority of the real game is played over the feeds. The episodes are just there to fill in some cracks on occasion.

Logically, it also makes sense for there to be a live move-in with the start window of the show being what it is. The season could start on July 6 and from there, give us solid months of near-constant feeds until a finale in late September. This is also the ideal length for a season overall in our mind; there were a couple of years where we had a 100-day game and that’s where things start to really DRAG, especially when you get closer to the end.

Of course, what makes a live move-in all the more special is a great cast; fingers crossed we learn more about them at the end of the month.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother right now

Do you want a live move-in for Big Brother 24?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back; this is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







