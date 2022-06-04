SEAL Team season 6: Expect plenty of secrets

We know that SEAL Team season 6 is currently in production over on Paramount+, and it goes without saying that we’d love to get a ton of news on it! Take, for example, new characters, adventures, or whether or not everyone survives that huge cliffhanger.

Unfortunately, it is this very cliffhanger that could leave us in a pretty unusual state over the next few months, one that causes us to remain in some sort of elaborate, difficult holding pattern. The cast can’t give away who survives, or what happens to the team in the immediate aftermath of the explostion.

Is it a good thing that season 5 ended in the way that it did? On some level, sure. These are often the sort of endings that get people talking about another season, and we know that in general, every network or streaming service needs these sort of conversations! On the flip side, however, this sort of ending does also make things infinitely more difficult when it comes to how to promote what lies ahead. You can probably only show a tiny handful of footage until the premiere, and you have to be even more protective of some of your sets to ensure that nothing gets out in advance.

With all of this in mind, secrets are absolutely going to be the name of the game for some time moving forward, and the same could be said for some of the members of Bravo. We know that for a lot of different reasons, characters from Jason to Ray have chosen to keep things from the rest of the team — often issues that could render them unable to operate at their typical capacity. While everyone should be able to trust each other at this point, don’t be shocked if a couple of these tendencies resurface once more.

