Chicago Fire season 11: The fascinating future of Sylvie Brett

As we prepare for Chicago Fire season 11 on NBC this fall, it is exciting to see that Sylvie Brett will most likely stick around. At one point, this was far from guaranteed! Kara Killmer’s character was off in Oregon for a long stretch of time, and that created with it a certain measure of ambiguity as to if she’d be coming back.

For Brett’s character, it 100% makes some sense that we would see her back in the Windy City. This is someone who had already moved for a guy before, and it was absolutely hard to envision her doing it again, even if she loves Casey very much.

So are Sylvie and Matt done? The end of season 10 made it seem like, at least for now, like it is a reasonable possibility. We are looking ahead now with the expectation that at the very least, the relationship will be on the back burner moving forward and that’s okay. It’s hard to focus on two characters being together when one of them is not there. Will we hear Casey mentioned in some degree? We feel like that will be the case, even if we don’t see him.

If Casey is not around or if he and Brett are 100% done, we hope that there is no other love interest for her this season. That isn’t out of some desire to see her alone, but she’s had a lot of love interests over the years already. We’d like to see some different stories for her now, ones that are either career or family-focused as she tries to figure out more of her path forward within the Fire Department. She loves her job, but does she want to be out in the field as a paramedic forever? What other dimensions to her could be explored?

Hopefully, over the summer we can get at least a few more details as to how Brett’s story could play out. For now, just head over to this link for additional news and/or what we know at present.

What do you most want to see from Sylvie Brett moving into Chicago Fire season 11?

