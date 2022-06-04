Manifest season 4 premiere date: Are we inching closer to official news?

We just passed June 2 on the calendar year — and yet, there is still no official news on a Manifest season 4 premiere date. If you’re a big-time fan of the show, this date may mean something to you; June 2, 2024 is the Death Date, and that holds something crucial to the central mythology here.

The good news is that there is still something to look forward to when it comes to the future of the airplane drama; there are more episodes coming. We’ve got a final season that will most likely be divided up into parks, and we also know that showrunner Jeff Rake and the writers have been working for a long time to ensure that it is absolutely perfect.

So when will we actually get some more news on when it is back? Odds are, at some point in the summer — but we also don’t think there is any hurry out there to make it happen. Netflix tends to be patient when it comes to their rollouts and in a lot of ways, they really have to be; one of the drawbacks of the binge-watching model is that all of your episodes have to be done at the same time! Or, at least however many you want to have in a chunk.

Personally, it would be really cool to hear about something on August 28, otherwise known as 8/28, the flight number of the infamous plane. We’ve already seen Netflix take advantage of that date already, so why not do so again in some shape or form?

Since the new home for the show is Netflix, the one thing we’re imagining already is that it will be bigger and more expansive than ever. This is a service that will up the budget of some of their shows over time.

