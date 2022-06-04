Outlander season 7: How will the sixteen episodes air?

There’s a great chance you know already that Outlander season 7 is going to air for sixteen episodes — and of course, we’re excited about that. How can we not be? This is the largest episode order that we’ve had since season 1, and the cast and crew are going to spend a long time working to ensure that all of them are perfect.

Now, let’s turn to the key question at the heart of this particular article: How could we see all of these play out? Is there going to be a method to Starz’s madness when it comes to how they air them?

While nothing is confirmed at present, we’d be reasonably surprised if we get more of the show at some point this calendar year. Meanwhile, we’d also be surprised if we got all sixteen episodes at once. It’s unlikely that Starz would want to have an extremely long hiatus that would be caused by doing something like that. After all, every episode would need to be reasonably close to ready by the time of the premiere.

The more likely scenario, at least from this vantage point, is that we get the first eight episodes in early 2023 and then the second half somewhat later in the year. This would allow the show a chance to encompass more of the yearly schedule, and it could also reduce time between season 7 and season 8 — if we get a season 8, anyway. If this turns out to be the final season for whatever reason, the benefit that comes from stretching the show out is simple: More chances to celebrate and reflect on its incredible legacy before we say goodbye.

