When Calls the Heart season 10: The strongest sign of renewal yet?

It has been almost two weeks since the end of season 9 and yet, there’s still no word on a When Calls the Heart season 10. If you’re like us, we’re almost certain that you are struggling to be patient.

So how long will patience still be required here? Is there a big reason for hope in Hope Valley?

In a word, absolutely. We’re actually feeling more optimistic than ever right now that there is going to be a season 10 based on one thing alone: Numbers. In a post on Twitter below via Brian Bird, you can see a release from Hallmark Channel about the overwhelming success of this season. That includes 8.9 million unduplicated total viewers who caught it at some point during its run.

Here’s the question we’ll pose to all of you: Why would Hallmark put this out if they planned on canceling the show? That would make zero sense, and absolutely we think they would like to keep it going for at least one more year, if not longer. They haven’t had an original series this successful in recent years, and amidst their movies and holiday programming, we do think there’s some value in having a solid, steady performer like this. It’s also one that still gives the cast opportunities to work on other things in the off-season, and we’re pretty darn sure that they appreciate that.

So when will the network have to figure this out? If they want to keep the production timeline for season 10 similar as what we’ve seen in the past, the next several weeks are going to be critical. Typically the show starts things off in the summer, and there needs to be some time for the writers to perfect a lot of their stories before that.

#Hearties in case you hadn’t heard… 8.6 million of you made S9 of #WhenCallstheHeart a huge success and @hallmarkchannel the No.1 channel on cable! #allinforseason10 pic.twitter.com/5k4DqXCi5G — Brian Bird (@brbird) June 1, 2022

