Mayans MC season 4 episode 9 promo: Will EZ finish the fight?

Tuesday night is going to bring us Mayans MC season 4 episode 9, and it could prove to be a very critical point in EZ Reyes’ life.

For quite a while now, we’ve seen him venture down a super-dark path. The prospect who we saw early on in this show is long gone; he’s since become a ruthless killer, someone who will stop at nothing if that means finding some sort of success and safety for himself and those he loves. He took out Canche on this past episode, recognizing the threat that he could eventually present to him. Even if every other Mayan doesn’t agree with his tactics, the past is the past. The only thing left now is to better prepare for the future.

Based on the promo below, JD Pardo’s character is still set to stop at nothing when it comes to making sure that the war with the Sons ends in their favor. If that means killing more people, so be it. If that even means more conflicts among the Mayans, he is ready to go there.

As we look towards the end of the season, there’s a chance the club does get out of this long-simmering feud, just as there’s a chance that EZ has more power and influence than he has ever had before. There is a good bit that he could get out of this situation!

Yet, there is another thing to think about here: What is the cost of all of this? Is it worth being a leader if you end up alone? Often, a path of violence means more violence against you and if not that, against someone else you love and care about. These remaining episodes could leave a larger trail of blood than ever before.

