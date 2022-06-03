Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8: Inside the Walt, Jesse mystery

There is a lot to be excited for within the remaining episodes of Better Call Saul season 6, especially with Walt and Jesse coming back. Of course, the larger question there is how the reprisals from Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will happen.

Based on most early teases, the idea we’re getting is that they will come about in unexpected ways. We’re down for a good mystery … at least if we get a satisfying result at the very end here.

The one thing we want to go ahead and rule out here is that we’ll see Walt and Jesse back in a repeat of when they met Saul on Breaking Bad. That feels far too predictable, and we don’t think that this universe has ever had some sort of innate desire to present a lot full-circle moments. We’d look more towards El Camino as an inspiration here, as we could easily see Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould showing a scene featuring these two and Saul that could be important, but never seen in Breaking Bad.

How could they justify that? It’s simple: Breaking Bad was largely Walter White’s story. This unseen moment may be big for Jimmy/Saul, but inconsequential to the story we were getting way back when. It could inform Saul now, and give us more of an understanding of the relationship that existed before Jimmy called up Ed and became a Cinnabon employee in Omaha.

Could we see the two in episode 8?

We’d love it, but we feel like the writers will make us wait a little bit longer. They gotta keep the suspense going, right?

