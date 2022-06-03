Legacies season 4 episode 19 promo: Hope vs. Ken, the showdown

Next week on Legacies season 4 episode 19, be prepared to see a showdown like no other. To be specific, be prepared for the penultimate episode of the series as a whole.

Given that The CW tipped off Julie Plec and the rest of the producers in advance that this could be the final season, we’re starting to understand more why we are getting some of the stories that we are. We’ve seen Hope Mikaelson take on a number of significant threads from the very beginning, but what’s a bigger threat than a literal god? It’s hard to think of one, and that’s probably what the writers were really hoping for here.

Based on the promo below, we are going to be seeing Hope and Ken face off in more of a direct way than ever before, but we also don’t think the battle is limited to just the two of them. There are going to be some other people who find themselves involved in all of this, and they could prove to be the primary x-factors here as much as anyone.

Who are we circling the most out of anyone right now? Aurora! She’s had a fascinating arc in that she’s allowed other people to control her before; now, she is seemingly okay being under the wing of Luke Mitchell’s character. Yet, there’s also something about the promo that gives us pause. Is it possible that she will flip sides and team up with Hope in the end? We hope so, since it’s probably going to take a village here to take this guy down. Remember that his purpose and motivation is really quite simple: He wants to have that title of most powerful. Not only that, but he will do whatever he can in order to get it.

