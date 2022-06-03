Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The most likely months

If you are like us, you are eagerly anticipating some news coming out regarding a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date.

When will we hear official news? It may not be for a good while. As we reported recently, the Apple TV+ series has just made it past the halfway point, so we don’t think that anyone is going to be rushing anything along here insofar as an announcement goes.

With this being said, the vast majority of the indications we’ve been getting for a while suggest that the show will be back in the fall. There haven’t been any further specifics unfortunately, just “fall.” So, in the interest of trying to narrow things down, we have two months that we see as the most likely for Jason Sudeikis and company … and we’re happy to also explain why they’d work so well.

September – In our mind, this makes the most sense. If you premiere season 3 before the major broadcast TV season begins, you get a larger percentage of the spotlight. This would also allow them a chance to wrap things up before the holiday season, which makes a lot of sense to us since we don’t think we’ll be getting a Christmas Special all over again.

October – Is there value here? It would give the post-production crew more time to perfect things, and depending on when in the month it is, we could also see the show wrapping before Christmas. It’d make us more impatient, but odds are, Apple doesn’t care about this.

What about beyond this? Theoretically the show could release in November, but then Apple would have to decide whether to take a holiday hiatus and/or split the season up into halves. They haven’t done that with a season so far, and we don’t believe there is great value to doing it here.

Related – Check out more news on Ted Lasso, including what the long-term future could be

What do you think are the most likely months for a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! We will have more news down the road, so stay tuned… (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







