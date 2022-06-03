Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 renewal: Is there buzz around it happening?

Now that we are three episodes into season 1, is there reasonable buzz around an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2? Could this be something we actually see happen?

On paper, we’ll admit that it seems like there are pretty high odds of this happen. We’re talking about one of the most successful shows in the history of Disney+, and it has both a big-name star and implications across the greater Star Wars universe. However, there is such a thing as not overstaying your welcome, and the last thing anyone would presumably want is for season 2 to come out as a former shell of what we saw before.

Well, here’s what we can say: There is a report from Making Star Wars that claims that Disney+ will be moving forward with another season. Nothing is official, but it feels likely so long as Ewan McGregor is interested in returning.

As for whether or not we should get another season, that depends a lot on the ending. While there have been polarizing elements of season 1 and Moses Ingram has endured a horrific amount of hate for playing Reva, we would say that this has been a fairly successful entry into the franchise — it’s certainly one that gives us context as to why Leia trusts Obi-Wan as much as she does during A New Hope. That has to be considered here, right?

If there is a season 2, odds are it won’t be confirmed until after the finale. These things can take some time…

