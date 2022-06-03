Raised by Wolves canceled at HBO Max; will season 3 air elsewhere?

For everyone who enjoyed Raised by Wolves over at HBO Max, we come today with some unfortunate news. The streaming service has canceled the show after two seasons and now, this science-fiction series faced very much an uncertain future.

In a statement (per TVLine) confirming the cancelation, here is what the streaming service had to say:

“While we are not proceeding with a third season of Raised by Wolves, we are beyond grateful to the stellar cast and crew [including] our creators Aaron Guzikowski, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, and the entire team at Scott Free Productions, for their beautiful artistry and unique ability to immerse fans into the world of Kepler-22b.”

In the immediate aftermath of this news coming out, star Abubakar Salim made it clear on Twitter that he would like to see the show find a home elsewhere:

“It’s not surprising, especially after the news of the mergers and what is happening at [Warner Bros. Discovery], that a lot of shows are not having their stories finished. And unfortunately, one of those shows is Raised by Wolves … Nothing has been publicly shared yet. And there is a reason for that. An important one. One which I’m here to share with you now. There is hope.

Salim goes on to list everything the show has going for it, from a planned-out story to a cast and crew ready to support it at all costs. The challenge with a show like this landing elsewhere, though, is that it needs to find another home that will both go through the effort to acquire it and then support it financially. Salim is right about the newly-formed Warner Bros. Discovery canceling a ton of shows; take a look at the recent bloodbath over at The CW. That is, in so many ways, just scratching the surface of what you could see across the board.

Do you want to see a Raised by Wolves season 3 happen somewhere following this cancellation?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates on the way that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO Max.)

