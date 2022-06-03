This Orville season 3 spoilers: Every character will have a spotlight!

During this week’s The Orville season 3 premiere on Hulu, we had a chance to get a fantastic story built mostly around Charlie Burke. Given that she was a newcomer to the team, it was important to have some sort of introduction — especially since it tied so closely into another familiar face in Isaac.

As we move forward, rest assured that characters are still going to have their time in the spotlight — though it may not be in ways that anyone expects. Speaking on this subject further to TV Guide, here is some of what Seth MacFarlane had to say:

…This season, each character has more than one moment, where they really take command of the spotlight and that week it’s their story. There’s a lot of sci-fi out there. There’s a lot of great-looking sci-fi out there. The one thing I’ve read over and over and over in reviews of the show is this is a show that really has a lock on the people, on its characters. It loves its characters. It knows who its characters are. That’s the show’s strength. And no matter how glitzy and visual effects-laden we get this year, that is still very much the case. We have not veered from that central philosophy.

We do think that this is a part of the show’s overall sense of magic. What we’re looking at here is effectively a character drama that does allow us to get some sci-fi elements sprinkled in all over the place. We do think there are larger plot threads that will surface over the course of the summer, but the show’s never been about that 100%. To us, one of the best things that it does is tell these beautiful hour-long mini-movies that you can carry with you sometime after the fact.

