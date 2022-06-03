Magnum PI season 5: More key factors on possible NBC revival

Last night, we reported some rather glorious news that NBC may be reviving Magnum PI for a potential season 5. If you’ve been reading here for a long time, you know already that we’d love to see this happen!

Of course, it also goes without saying that negotiations are tricky anytime a show gets potentially saved, especially one like this with as many moving parts.

Here’s what we can tell you as of this morning: NBC has emerged (per a Deadline report) as the most likely contender for a new season, with USA possibly stepping in to repeat episodes from the first four seasons. There’s a lot that would need to be hammered out to make this happen. For example, CBS Studios will still have a role to play in a lot of this as a co-producer, and there may need to be some sort of deal reached there. Following this, you have to figure out where the show’s streaming video home is going to be long-term. We’d hate to see something like a studio deal crater a possible season 5, especially since it was a studio deal that ended the show at CBS.

Another thing that will need to be figured out? How to do negotiations on this in a timely manner. The options for the series regulars expire at the end of the month, and unless an extension is reached there, that could allow the talent to move on to other projects. Many of them may not want to, but depending on how long things go we can’t fault them for eventually looking for a way to earn a living. Everyone involved has to keep their eye on the metaphorical clock here.

For now, our overall feeling is one of cautious optimism. The past week and a half have made us considerably more positive about the show’s future, but we are never one to over-promise. It’s better to expect little; that way, you can be surprised by the results at the end of the day.

Do you think we will get news on a Magnum PI season 5 revival this month?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to keep coming back; once there is more to report on this situation, we will have it for you here. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







