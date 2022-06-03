Legacies season 4 episode 18: Is Kaleb really dead?

Legacies season 4 delivered another emotional wallop tonight on The CW, and it has to do with one big question: Is Kaleb really dead? Have we seen the end of that character?

Certainly, this is something that we’re meant to speculate and think about for at least the next little while but for now, it feels like the answer to this is yes. Cleo handed the character over in a pretty-brutal sacrifice. This of course shows just how dangerous Ken is, but also the limits to loyalty when so much is on the line.

We already know what Ken’s endgame is: The destruction of Hope at all costs. We suppose that in some way, there’s something quite refreshing about its simplicity! We not only know what this guy wants, but also a lot of what he’s going to do in order to get it.

One of the most important things to remember, though, about Kaleb’s “death” is the sort of show we’re all collectively watching here. This is Legacies! Are you really going to be shocked if we end up seeing this character come back? It feels like there are a myriad of possibilities that could be out there in the final two episodes, though there is another way that the show could choose to look at this, as well: In order to make it to the end, bad things are going to happen. It’s inevitable that not every character under the sun will get out of this alive, and it is best that we go ahead and prepare for some of that accordingly.

