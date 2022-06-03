Big Brother 24: Julie Chen Moonves video has fun with premiere date

Earlier this week, it was finally revealed that Big Brother 24 will be premiering on CBS come July 6, and we are very much stoked about that. We have a chance to see a lot of people (hopefully all newbies) take part in this game, and hopefully revolutionize on some level how it is played. The last thing we want to see are more players just reuse strategies that they’ve seen work with other people in the past. Add a touch of originality!

Unfortunately, we know already that we will be waiting for a long time in order to see some of these players revealed. The show itself doesn’t have a final cast yet and odds are, it will start to trickle in over the days right before the premiere. For now, we just have to take whatever cheesy preview we can get, and that includes the one below from Julie Chen Moonves.

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can see Julie do her best in order to hype up the season — these sort of videos almost feel like the show recognizing that it’s time to come out of hibernation. There’s no mention of a twist or a new house design; that’s not for a little while down the road here.

One of the biggest things that we absolutely want to see this season, beyond a live move-in once more, is a real emphasis on gameplay and the wide array of important relationships that can form in the house. To be specific, we want to move away from producers trying desperately to get showmances in the house. Very rarely are they that compelling, and they take up an inordinate amount of screen time on the shows itself.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Big Brother 24?

