Blue Bloods season 13: Will Eddie venture down a different path?

There may not be a new episode of Blue Bloods season 13 on CBS tonight, but there is still something to discuss when it comes to the story.

What are we talking about? To be specific, it has to do with the trajectory of Vanessa Ray’s Eddie. For a good part of season 12, it was being set up that she would eventually become a Sergeant. However, as time went along, some seeds started to be planted that she could venture down a different path. That could mean becoming a key part of SVU, where she helps to support victims who often don’t have that in the most obvious ways. There’s a real need for someone like her as a part of that unit.

Now with that said, are we going to see Eddie’s story move fully in that direction? This is the big mystery for now, as the character is largely at the mercy of whatever the writers decide. Will this be the best place for her to have unique stories? We think the reason why she’s not getting a Sergeant promotion right now is that she’d probably be separate from Jamie even more than she is — plus, there’s already a story about a Sergeant on the show. They could end up doing the same thing.

Still, we hope the writers recognize the importance of constantly evolving someone like Eddie — the last thing that you want to do is ensure that someone remains in the same spot forever and that stories begin to get stale. While the dynamic with her and Badillo is interesting, what else can you do to change things up with the story in its current form.

What do you think could be coming up with Eddie on Blue Bloods season 13?

Do you think we’d see her take on a more specific role in law enforcement? Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

