Yellowstone season 5: The debate over John Dutton’s campaign

As we prepare for Yellowstone season 5 to arrive on Paramount Network this fall, there is absolutely quite a bit to discuss! So what’s the main focus today? It pertains to the story, and something that remains somewhat divisive in our eyes: The campaign of one John Dutton.

Why do we say that it’s divisive? First and foremost, it is the idea of doing a political story in a politically-charged world; more so than that, though, it’s the notion of something taking shape that could keep John from being around the ranch. That’s going to be a hard pill to swallow.

One of the things that we still have a hard time accepting is that John’s campaign will even last forever; there’s still no guarantee that it will. We could easily see someone else taking his place on the trail at some point but before that, we imagine that we will see him go through at least some of the paces. That means doing a couple of speeches and at the very least, further explaining his platform. Maybe this takes up a few minutes, but we imagine that to be more or less it.

In the end, our sentiment is that Taylor Sheridan knows what sort of show viewers want to see here — with that in mind, he just has to figure out the right way to deliver it. A lot of the core of Yellowstone is the ranch itself, and no matter how many side stories there are (or even main stories), that is going to remain a main character through and through. It has to; otherwise, does the show even make sense?

How much of John Dutton’s campaign do you think we are actually going to see moving into Yellowstone season 5?

