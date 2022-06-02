Outlander season 7 spoilers: Sam Heughan talks cliffhanger resolution

Judging from the end of season 6, it’s fair to say that Outlander season 7 is going to hit the ground running. We’re going to have a big, action-packed story almost right away, and it is nice to hear more about it courtesy of Sam Heughan himself!

In a new interview with Us Weekly, the actor did his best to explain where the story picks up and beyond just that, some of what could be coming in the first handful of episodes:

“We pick up shortly after with the end of last season, which is a great cliffhanger … This really is super-sized season. We really start off with a bang. The first couple episodes are really strong, and that’s as far as we’ve got shooting-wise. But I know there’s so much that we are still about to get to. Not only that you’ve got a lot of new characters coming in or characters that I think are anticipated by fans — including, of course, Jamie Fraser’s son — but a bunch of new characters as well.”

What makes this cliffhanger all the more amazing is, of course, the fact that it was not actually planned. Originally the idea was for season 6 to have 12 episodes, and this was just meant to be the end of episode 8. Luckily, it worked as a good way to wrap up this season, and the final, planned episodes of season 6 will serve as the first four in season 7. It is going to have 16 episodes in total, and it will cover a tremendous amount of ground from the Diana Gabaldon source material.

Seeing an older version of Jamie’s biological son William is a huge selling point for us, especially since signs point to him fighting with the British. There’s clearly going to be a lot of emotional stuff that can be mined from this over time, especially if William ends up learning the truth about his lineage.

It’s far too early to speculate on a season 7 premiere date, but have you watched the recent World Outlander Day video yet? If not, we highly suggest that you head over here and take a look…

