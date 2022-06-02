Matthew Morrison speaks out after So You Think You Can Dance exit

The situation surrounding Matthew Morrison’s exit from So You Think You Can Dance has already generated headlines, and apparently, it’s not over yet.

Here’s a quick timeline for those who haven’t kept up-to-date on the story. Last week, it was reported that the Glee alum was exiting the show for what was a supposed breach of competition protocols — stepping outside what is considered to be acceptable behavior for a judge. Then, a source came out saying that Morrison had sent messages to a contestant this season that made them “uncomfortable.”

Now, Matthew himself is speaking out on all of it. In a new video posted on Instagram, the actor/singer shared his full side on the matter:

“It’s really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide … So in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the one message I wrote to a dancer on the show.”

Morrison then claimed the message was “Hey, it’s Matthew. If you don’t mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things.”

So why send this? In his words, it’s because “this dancer and I both share a mutual respect for a choreographer that I’ve known for over 20 years and I was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show.”

Just based on the message alone, it is still understandably why Fox/producers would remove him from the panel. Getting in touch in a contestant during the show, no matter the reason, could lead to certain allegations of favoritism or the like.

So You Think You Can Dance will have a new judge sitting on the panel alongside Stephen “tWitch” Boss and JoJo Siwa for the next round. That person has yet to be announced.

What do you think about Matthew Morrison’s explanation here?

