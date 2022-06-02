Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Are you going to have a chance to see it back alongside both Organized Crime and of course SVU? These three shows have a significant power-lineup going right now, and it’s something that the network likely hopes to have for many years.

Unfortunately, they won’t quite have it tonight, at least when it comes to new episodes. These shows are now collectively in their summer hiatus, and it’s going to be a while until any of them premiere again. The earliest we’d expect them, at least for the time being, is late September or early October.

So while you wait for more about all of these shows, why not share a few bits of information you may not have heard about already?

Law & Order – The biggest change when it comes to the mothership this fall is going to be losing Anthony Anderson as a series regular. This has been suspected for a long time and producers were probably prepared … but who else could be hired?

Law & Order: SVU – Speaking of new hires, you’re going to be seeing a new showrunner on board the Mariska Hargitay drama. It’s a surprising choice since they’re coming from outside the franchise, but that may mean that they’ve got some great ideas for stories to tell.

Organized Crime – There is also going to be a new showrunner here, though this time it is someone who is coming over from SVU. There’s a little bit of familiarity here, and we hope that the show still manages to give us the magic of long-form stories combined with personal stakes for one Elliot Stabler.

Fingers crossed that we get a premiere date for all three of these shows over the next month or two…

What do you most want to see on Law & Order, Organized Crime, and SVU in the fall?

Be sure to give us your thoughts and hopes in the comments below! After doing that, remember to also stay put for even more details on what the future could hold. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

