Yellowjackets season 2 star on the wealth of material still to come

As so many of you out there know at this point, a Yellowjackets season 2 is coming to Showtime. It has yet to begin filming, but it’s something to keep watch for on the other side of the horizon.

So what sort of exciting stuff is coming up here? We know that the aftermath of Jackie’s death is one big thing we’ll see, but the same goes for the rise of the Antler Queen and also what happens following that gruesome reveal in the present.

While we know that the writers are going to be flexible with a few twists and turns over time, they’ve also had a long-term plan that they’ve been putting into motion from the very beginning here. This is, after all, a big reason why they got so many people on board early on. Speaking to Variety, for example, Melanie Lynskey (who plays adult Shauna) got a good sense of the show’s long-term trajectory in a meeting with creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson:

“They had so many focused ideas. They had a plan. They know these people; they know these characters. I felt like there was five years’ worth of interesting material … I was the first person cast and then I would just hear about everybody else who was cast. We just got very lucky that they were nice people and people I wanted to hang out with. We got extra, extra lucky with our crew, who were just very passionate about the show and genuinely loved the show.”

Unfortunately, we probably will be waiting a good while to get a cornucopia of other details — though one of the early things we expect to learn is who is playing the adult version of Lottie. The show itself more or less confirmed that was coming!

