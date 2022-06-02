Ted Lasso season 3 star on possible final final season chatter

Is Ted Lasso season 3 going to be the final one on Apple TV+? We know that this is one of the biggest rumors floating around out there. There have been rumors for a long time that the end could be here and if the show does end, we wouldn’t be shocked. Sometimes, it’s better to end on a high note than to overstay your welcome. The series has never been more popular than it is right now, so this is certainly something that has to be considered.

Of course, at the same time you can’t ignore some other things. Take, first and foremost, that this show generates a ton of money. Also, it employs a lot of great people. We’re sure that the writers could also figure out more stories.

In a new interview with Teddington Nub News, Brendan Hunt (who plays Coach Beard and also co-created the series) had the following to say regarding any final season talk:

That is a tough question and I really can’t say for sure that this will be the last series and I know there’s been lots of speculation. You do feel it has a life span but it still feels as if it is growing. Originally, it was always intended to be a three series show. There are lots of stories to unravel and settle one way or another in Series Three but when it does finally end all I can say is that we will take great care in landing the plane in a proper and loving way. As for our stint filming in Amsterdam what can I say? All I will say is that it was a time when things were not going particularly well for AFC Richmond. I can’t say anymore. It has been the greatest experience of my life. We got to go to London for three days originally to make the NBC commercial and nine years later it’s where I live! It has been life-changing for my life and my family and I will never have another job like it!

The big issue with season 4

Will Ted stay away from his son? That’s the big challenge with the show; we can’t see a realistic world where he willingly stays at such a distance. Either his ex and his son move overseas, or we see him eventually going back to America.

