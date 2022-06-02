Fear the Walking Dead season 7 finale: How Kim Dickens returned

This weekend the Fear the Walking Dead season 7 finale is going to air on AMC, and for those who don’t know, Kim Dickens is back! This hour marks the epic return of Madison Clark, which unfortunately is coming right after the loss of Alycia Debnam-Carey.

The return of Kim is slightly a surprise, given that so many people weren’t too pleased with her being written out in the first place, including the actress herself. Dickens confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that there was a number of discussions that led to her return, with Colman Domingo (Strand) being the first one to bring up the idea. Why him? The two maintained a good bond over the years.

Dickens eventually did meet up with the showrunners, and noted that she had to keep a secret about her return for a solid year! She also explained to Entertainment Weekly that the timing for her to come back was 100% perfect:

The timing was right for me. it was the pandemic, I was in between things, and I could really commit to it. They felt like they were really going to write the Madison I knew. I felt like I had faith in them. It just seemed kind of good to go back. I always felt Madison had more stories in her.

We don’t want to say too much here given that the Fear the Walking Dead finale is currently on AMC+, but we will note that the return of Madison is definitely going to be something that surprises people in terms of what she’s been up to. She will spend a lot of time with one major character on the show right now, and this story will dovetail into a lot of important things in season 8 (which has already been renewed).

