The Boys season 3 episode 4 air date, preview: The Soldier Boy mystery

As you prepare for The Boys season 3 episode 4 on Amazon Prime, what is there to be specifically excited about? Suffice it to say, a lot.

First and foremost, we think that there’s going to be a LOT of story coming about Starlight and Homelander. Provided that the two are in some sort of pretend romantic relationship, how much trouble is that going to cause? In particular, how long can Annie put up with this? She’s doing it with the specific goal of trying to destroy him in the long run, but a lot of that is dependent on what Hughie and Butcher are up to.

When episode 4 airs on Amazon next Friday (or possibly late Thursday, depending on when they release it), there’s a good chance that you will see Hughie do everything in his power to uncover the truth about Soldier Boy. Is he truly dead and if not, what sort of weapon has caused him to be MIA? Is it something that could be used to stop Homelander? We also wonder if he has been either brainwashed or is willingly working with the Russians, which could be another interesting part in this mystery.

We’re sure that Jensen Ackles is going to get more screen time moving forward; it is pretty weird that he was mostly absent from the first three episodes, at least in the present. Consider just how much press there was around him at one point! A ton…

