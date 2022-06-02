Blue Bloods season 13: How much more Joe Hill will we get?

As we prepare for Blue Bloods season 13, it feels fairly clear that the writers will want to incorporate Joe Hill into the story. The question that we have to wonder right now is how many chances they’ll have to make it happen.

At this point, it’s clear that Will Hochman’s character is incredibly popular, and that’s a rare gift for a show like this. Typically, new characters (especially family members) introduced late into a show’s run tend to be very divisive. At times, it feels like writers are just trying to fill a void that was present in the early seasons before slowly withering away. Joe offers that to some extent, given that he’s probably more of an action hero than any other Reagan is at this point.

Yet, he is a fascinating entry point to this story right now, and he gives us a chance to see the world through a new set of eyes. That’s appreciated.

The problem with Joe appearing every episode is quite simple: It’s hard for the writers to incorporate someone else when they have so many other stories to tell with the leads. It’s the same reason why a lot of other recurring guest stars only appear in two or three episodes a year.

We could imagine a world where Joe appears in five or six episodes a season, but that could be it. The big concern the writers could have is in the event that Hochman lands another show elsewhere; that’d be great for his career, but at the same time make it incredibly hard for Blue Bloods to keep incorporating him. Still, we’ll pay close attention and see whatever the future could hold here.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

How much more of Joe Hill can you see moving into Blue Bloods season 13?

Are there a specific number of episodes you want to see? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







