Walker season 2 episode 18 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Search and Rescue’

Next week on The CW you’re going to have a chance to see Walker season 2 episode 18, a story that carries with it the title of “Search and Rescue.”

What should you know in advance here? Well, for starters, there are only going to be three more episodes this season! That means we’re going to see things build to some sort of dramatic conclusion, and we wouldn’t be too shocked if there’s a big cliffhanger at the end of all of this. (Remember that the show has already been renewed for a season 3, so you don’t have to worry about that. We also know that the prequel is coming up in the near future!)

For a few more details right now, go ahead and check out the full Walker season 2 episode 18 synopsis with more updates as to what lies ahead:

AUSTIN NICHOLS DIRECTS – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and James (Coby Bell) make a shocking discovery. Meanwhile, Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) have a traumatic afternoon and Liam (Keegan Allan) takes a concern to the Davidson’s door. Austin Nichols directed the episode with story by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer and Teleplay by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer (#218). Original airdate 6/9/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Whatever Cordell discovers here could be something that blows the whole world open, and we have to cross our fingers and hope for the best. Beyond just that, we also need to hope that most of our heroes remain safe here! We’ve watched enough of this world at this point to know that nothing is altogether guaranteed.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Walker season 2 episode 18 when it airs on The CW next week?

