The Boys season 3 episode 2: Is Stormfront really dead?

We had a feeling that The Boys season 3 episode 2 was going to be delivering some big-time surprises, and one we got courtesy of Stormfront.

First and foremost, we’ll admit that we were surprised the character even survived the events of the season 2 finale! Yet, she did, albeit in a somewhat vegetative state. She was barely clinging to life, while still trying to manipulate and enable him at the same exact time.

New The Boys video! Take a look below to get our thoughts on this particular episode of the show. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we’ll have reviews and discussions of every single hour this season.

Yet, all of that is over now. Stormfront took her own life in episode 2, and the news was reported right when Homelander was about to embark on an annual terrible tradition: Saving someone’s life on his birthday. Sure, this would be a noble act if it wasn’t anywhere near as narcissistic. This is a big part of the dude’s DNA, and it’s clear at this point that he isn’t going to back away from that anytime soon.

The death of Stormfront hit Homelander hard; she was terrible, but she also saw him for who he was. No one else did, and that’s why he let this woman die. Following that, he used his birthday to self-aggrandize and talk about how he wasn’t going to allow anyone to control him anymore. There’s a school of thought that suggests this will be really dangerous. However, at the same time we feel like it’s actually going to make him more popular … just because that’s how messed-up this world truly is a lot of the time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Boys right now

What did you think about The Boys season 3 episode 2, and the huge turning point for Homelander?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates that you don’t want to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







