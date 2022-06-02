Animal Kingdom season 6 trailer: Scott Speedman is back?

Today TNT unveiled the first Animal Kingdom season 6 trailer, and based on this alone, we’re in for a super-insane showdown.

If you look below, you can see the first extended look at what lies ahead, and it’s clear at this point the focus is all about the death of Catherine Belen. Her body was discovered in the closing minutes of season 5 and as we move forward now, we’ll see how far Detective Thompson is willing to go in order to get answers. Let’s just say that it has a little bit to do with what her relationship will be with Pope.

Have you watched our recent Animal Kingdom finale discussion? If not, be sure to check that out below! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

Is the Detective going to get intentionally close to him in her search for answers? It absolutely feels that way. Pope is an emotional guy and we know, based on this, that he can be a little bit reckless. By the end of the season, all of this is going to hit the fan. As a matter of fact, multiple Codys could die. Remember that the end of the trailer focuses on some sort of epic showdown, one where bullets are flying and no one may be 100% safe by the end of it all.

What’s also surprising about the trailer is seeing even a small glimpse of Scott Speedman back as Baz. What’s going on here? We don’t think he’s about to be revived or anything like that; instead, this is probably a newly-created flashback to tell a story that is relevant to the present. It also looks like Denis Leary will be back in some capacity, as well, to help send the show off.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Animal Kingdom right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







