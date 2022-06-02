And Just Like That season 2: Sarah Jessica Parker on MIA Samantha

We know that And Just Like That season 2 is coming to HBO Max, just as we also know that Samantha Jones will not be around. While the character still exists in this world, Kim Cattrall has made it abundantly clear that she is not interested in a reprisal. She’s moved on to other things, and within the world of the Sex and the City follow-up, so have some other characters.

For the time being, it also doesn’t seem like the creative team is all that eager to force Samantha into the story. Speaking in a new interview on THR’s Awards Chatter podcast (per TVLine), star and executive producer Sarah Jessica Parker noted that And Just Like That is really following Cattrall’s lead — if she wants to move on from Samantha, they aren’t going to force the issue:

“You’ve got to listen to somebody … If they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, ‘Well, we hear that.’”

There’s no denying that this series feels like there’s something missing without Samantha around; of course, at the same time it’s fairly realistic that she isn’t turning up, as well. It’s fairly true to life that friendships come and go, and that sometimes, people do move away from where they once were. We can’t be all that surprised about it.

Do we still think we’ll hear about Samantha in season 2? Most likely, but the character will be off-screen and limited to text communications and the like.

What do you most want to see when And Just Like That season 2 does premiere over on HBO Max?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates that we don't want you to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

