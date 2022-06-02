Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we about to dive further into the world of the Ellen Pompeo drama with more great stories?

Judging from what you saw at the end of last week’s installment, it’s 100% clear that there are some serious questions that need to be answered. Take, for example, whether or not Owen and Teddy are really gone for good, or if we’re going to see Miranda Bailey eventually fight to get her job back! There’s a lot of stuff that the writers will have to attend to and examine, but a good bit of patience is going to be required.

After all, there is no new episode tonight on ABC. Not only that, but there’s not one coming over the next few weeks. Last week was the epic season 18 finale! We know already that the show is coming back for more, so that’s at least not something that you have to be worried about. Instead, just be concerned about the characters themselves. We feel like season 19 will probably pick up shortly after the end of the finale and how knows? There’s probably a chance to dive into a lot of big stories all across the board.

As of right now, we think the earliest that we could see season 19 premiere is late September. ABC doesn’t tend to start off their seasons at any point before that, mostly because they don’t need to. They have a pattern that works for them, and we don’t think they are going to be in any hurry to change that up. The show will probably premiere alongside Station 19, and we imagine that there is something that could come here in terms of crossovers down the road.

When will we learn a premiere date?

Odds are, that’s going to happen over the next couple of months. There’s no real hurry for ABC to announce something.

